ELYSBURG — The Pennsylvania Trolley Museum (PTM) has acquired a vintage 1906 trolley car body from Knoebels Amusement Resort in Elysburg, according to a media release on Monday.
The car was delivered by Brownlee Trucking, Inc. on Aug. 16, to PTM in Washington in southwestern Pennsylvania.
Shamokin & Mount Carmel Trolley #33 is a rare, 1906 vintage semi-convertible streetcar built by J.G. Brill for the Shamokin & Mt Carmel Electric Railway Co. to serve the anthracite coal communities in Northumberland County. At one point, it was used by the company to shuttle coal miners during shift changes at the mines.
In 1938, it became a cottage at Knoebels Amusement Resort (formerly Knoebels Groves). Large letters on the side of the car read “Toonerville 33,” which referred to a popular newspaper cartoon feature by Fontaine Fox called Toonerville Folks that ran from 1908 to 1955. The car was later moved under a park pavilion for use by a woodcarver and was recently relocated for storage.
“We’ve loved having the trolley in our park for guests to enjoy in a variety of ways for over 80 years. We’re sad to see this rich piece of history leave Knoebels, but we know it will be in great hands with the Pennsylvania Trolley Museum," said Rick Knoebel, fourth generation Knoebel family member and co-owner.
— THE DAILY ITEM