Pennsylvania's unemployment rate for May dropped two-tenths of a percent , according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry's employment situation report released Friday morning.
Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate dropped to 6.9 percent in May. The U.S. rate fell three-tenths of a percentage point from April to 5.8 percent. The commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 6.6 percentage points below its May 2020 level and the national rate was down 7.5 points over the year.
Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – decreased 6,000 over the month as employment rose 10,000 and unemployment fell 16,000.