US unemployment rate hits a 50-year low even as hiring slows

In this Sept. 17, 2019, photo job seekers line up to speak to recruiters during an Amazon job fair in Dallas. On Friday, Oct. 4, the U.S. government issues the September jobs report.

 LM Otero

Pennsylvania's unemployment rate ticked up one-tenth of a percentage point to 4.0 percent in September according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry's employment situation report released Friday morning. 

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate rose to 4 percent, two-tenths of a percentage point above the record low that was held from April through June.

The national rate, at 3.5 percent, was down two-tenths from August.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was up 12,000 over the month to 6,492,000. 

