Pennsylvania's unemployment rate ticked up one-tenth of a percentage point to 4.0 percent in September according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry's employment situation report released Friday morning.
The national rate, at 3.5 percent, was down two-tenths from August.
Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was up 12,000 over the month to 6,492,000.