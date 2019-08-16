Pennsylvania's unemployment rate rose slightly in July to 3.9 percent up one-tenth of a percentage point from the record low that was held from April through June according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry.
Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down three-tenths of a percentage point from July 2018.
Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was up 1,000 to 6,470,000. Employment declined by 3,000 from June’s record high, while unemployment rose for the first time in 2019.
The estimated number of jobs in Pennsylvania, referred to as total nonfarm jobs, increased 1,500 over the month to 6,038,800 in July. Jobs were up in six of the 11 industry supersectors. The largest supersector movement from June was an increase of 6,900 in government. Over the year, total nonfarm jobs in Pennsylvania were up 30,300 with gains in nine of the 11 supersectors.