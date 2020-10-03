HARRISBURG — With the launch of exposure notification apps COVID Alert NJ and COVID Alert NY, Pennsylvanians who downloaded COVID Alert PA will now be able to get notifications to their smartphones if they are exposed to COVID-19 when they travel to these states or to Delaware.
COVID Alert PA is a free, voluntary mobile app developed by the Pennsylvania Department of Health in partnership with NearForm, University of Pennsylvania and MIT Lincoln Laboratory using the Apple and Google Exposure Notification System. The app’s features include an interactive COVID-19 symptom checker, alerts of potential exposures to the virus, updates on the latest public health data about COVID-19 in PA and public health guidance for what to do if you have a potential exposure to COVID-19.
The app is designed with privacy at the forefront. It does not use GPS, location services or any movement or geographical information. It will never collect, transmit or store personal information. It is completely anonymous.
More than 180,000 Pennsylvanians have downloaded app since Sept. 22.
