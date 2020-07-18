Pennsylvania surpassed 100,000 COVID-19 infections and 7,000 deaths, according to the latest data released by the state mid-day Saturday.
The state reported 763 new cases, pushing the total to 100,241. It has confirmed 700 or more cases in 11 of the last 12 days.
Six new cases and no new deaths were reported in Valley residents. Four Snyder County residents were added to the list of confirmed cases, pushing the county total to 79. Northumberland County (now at 361 cases) and Union County (now 110) each had one new case confirmed. Montour County’s total remained flat at 84.
The state reported 15 new deaths, pushing its total to 7,007. Sixteen Valley residents have died due to the virus, since the state began tracking it in March -- 10 in Northumberland County and two each in the other three counties.
According to the state Department of Health, 699 Pennsylvania residents are hospitalized because of the novel coronavirus, 53 more than the week prior. Fewer people, 87 compared to 91 last week, are being treated on ventilators. The state reports 1,132 of its 5,342 ventilators are in use.
Testing
There have been 15,404 negative tests performed on Valley residents — 5,359 for Montour County, 5,089 for Northumberland, 3,770 for Union and 1,186 for Snyder
The state has conducted 912,486 negative tests and it estimates 76 percent of patients have recovered.
Nursing home cases
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,597 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,587 cases among employees, for a total of 22,184 at 782 distinct facilities in 58 counties, according to the Department of Health. Out of the state’s total deaths, 4,802 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 7,470 of the state’s total cases are in health care workers.
There are now 66 cases of the virus in residents of Valley nursing homes, following the addition of three cases in the same Snyder County facility, bringing its total to six. There are no worker cases and there have been no deaths in Snyder County facilities. There have been 59 resident and nine employee cases and six deaths at three Northumberland County facilities. Three residents and one worker at three Union County facilities have been infected and one worker and no residents have been infected in one Montour County facility.
There have been no deaths reported from facilities in Union or Montour counties.