Valley voters won't have a ton of races from which to select candidates on Tuesday, but those on the ballot will have a wide-ranging impact along nationally, statewide and in the region.
Tuesday's general election features high-profile races for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Pat Toomey. Democrat John Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, is up against celebrity surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz for one of the commonwealth’s two Senate seats. Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano faces Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Democrat, in the gubernatorial race.
Statewide, all state Representative slots are up for grabs, along with some state Senate seats.
Tens of thousands of votes have already been sent to county election offices and local officials are confident they have a count sooner rather than later.
Northumberland County Board of Elections Chief Registrar Lindsay Phillips said she is confident that Tuesday’s election will go off without any issues. The count, including mail-in ballots, will be counted by end of day Tuesday with the exception of provisional ballots, which will be finished Friday.
The 74 precincts are expected to be fully staffed with at least four to five poll workers per polling station, said Phillips.
The mail-ins and absentee ballots are at least double what they were in the primary election, she said.
The only polling location changes from May's primary election are in Northumberland County. In Mount Carmel's first precinct, voters will now head to Devine Mercy Hall, 438 West Ave., Mount Carmel. Voters in Jordan Township, will vote at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1473 Urban Road, in Herndon.
In the governor's race, Shapiro has already won two statewide elections for attorney general and now faces Mastriano. Mastriano earned former President Donald Trump's endorsement late in the primary in what turned into a comfortable win in a nine-candidate field that included former Valley Congressman Lou Barletta.
The Senate race is also watched as one that could flip the upper chamber in Washington, D.C., if Oz wins. Oz has surged in recent weeks and the race is deemed a toss-up by most political experts. Oz, like Mastriano, has been endorsed by Trump.
Voters in parts of the Valley will vote on a new State Representative, either due to redistricting or retirement.
With State Rep. Kurt Masser retiring in the 107th District, a new lawmaker will represent the southern part of Northumberland County along with the western part of Schuylkill. Republican Joanne Stehr won the primary and she will face off with Democrat Ryan Mock, a former write-in who picked up enough signatures to get on the ballot. In Northumberland County, the 107th includes Shamokin, Herndon, Kulpmont, Marion Heights and Mount Carmel along with Coal, East Cameron, Jackson, Jordan, Little Mahanoy, Lower Augusta, Lower Mahanoy, Mount Carmel, Ralpho, Shamokin, Upper Mahanoy, Washington, West Cameron and Zerbe townships.
In the western part of the region, incumbent State Rep. Stephanie Borowicz is running again in the new-look 76th district, which now includes a large portion of Union County. Borowicz is seeking a third team against Democrat Denise Maris. The 76th District covers all of Clinton County and Buffalo, Hartley, Kelly, Lewis, Limestone and West Buffalo townships along with Hartleton, Lewisburg, Mifflinburg and New Berlin in Union County.
Incumbent State Reps. David Rowe (8th) and Lynda Schlegel Culver (108th) are both unchallenged on the ballot in their redrawn districts, along with Republican Jamie Flick, in the 84th, which covers two townships in northern Union County.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.