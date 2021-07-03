State parks across Pennsylvania are expected to be crowded with visitors this holiday weekend as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn is encouraging state park visitors to plan ahead.
“DCNR is expecting a busy Fourth of July weekend and we encourage all potential visitors to plan accordingly for high traffic,” Dunn said. “We have seen crowding close parks this year as summer-like weather has settled in and we project potential closings for capacity if the weather remains nice this holiday weekend.”
While there is plenty of passenger vehicle parking at the Shikellamy Marina, park manager Andrew Leidich said parking spots for vehicles with boat trailers are limited and he recommends boaters arrive early and avoid using the boat launch mid-day to early afternoon since that is the busiest time.
Leidich said the number of visitors has increased as more first-time boaters are getting out on the Susquehanna River
“The 2020 pandemic trends have caused all forms of outdoor recreation to boom,” he said. “I recommend all inexperienced boat owners to practice launching and reversing their vehicle and trailer rig at a time when the park is quiet, such as during the weekdays, rather than at peak time on a busy weekend day.”
Pennsylvania has 121 state parks, 2.2 million acres of forests, 6,100 local parks and many other recreational opportunities.
Recent Bureau of State Park attendance data shows people continuing to use the outdoors in record numbers. State park use January through May 2021 is up nearly 4 percent from historic increases during the pandemic.
DCNR recommends finding alternate places to go if the first choice is at capacity.
“We fully understand the value of the outdoors experience for the Fourth of July, and we want to ensure everyone has access to our parks, forests and trails,” Dunn said. “We encourage park visitors to spread out to other less-visited state parks and consider off-times or days other than the weekend to celebrate our nation’s birthday. State forests also provide excellent avenues for hiking and other outdoor activities this weekend and throughout the season.”
To help ensure all available campsites and other rentals are available for visitors, DCNR recommends canceling reservations if plans change during the holiday weekend and throughout the year.