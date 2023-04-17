Selinsgrove resident Chris Kalcich mostly kept to himself in high school and he believes only close friends really knew his name.
That all changed in 2016 when Kalcich, a sophomore at Selinsgrove Area School District at the time, revealed he was a transgender male to a crowd of people at a public meeting to discuss whether to permit transgender students like him to use the bathroom or locker room of their choice.
"That's when I went up in front of everybody and I talked about it," said 22-year-old Kalcich, the current chairman of Snyder County’s Democratic Committee. "That's really what kind of set everything off with people. People who never knew me all of a sudden were my bullies. They didn't know my name until I went up there."
Kalcich, who was assigned female at birth, went to cyber school in his eighth-grade year and decided when he returned to public high school, he was going back as a male. At age 13, he had learned the words to describe what he had always felt from childhood. With the help of a local pastor, Kalcich said he came out to his religious family. It took some time for his mother to understand, but she eventually became "extremely accepting now," he said.
"I didn't want to go back (to high school) without being who I was and presenting who I was," said Kalcich. "When I went into high school, I was identifying as a male, I was Chris, and a lot of people didn't actually remember me, so it worked out to my benefit. That didn't last long because of the school board. I tried. I tried to remain stealth as long as possible. I didn't feel like dealing with the harassment and bullying I saw other people receive. I didn't want to go into high school and come out while I was in high school."
Kalcich said the district originally told him he had to use the girls' bathroom or the nurse's office, but he started using the men's bathroom. At that point, he looked male and presented as male.
"The school board found out, got a bit upset about it, and said 'This needs to be a school board's decision,'" said Kalcich.
A decision was made in the fall of 2016 to allow transgender students to use the bathroom of their choice. This decision sparked heated meetings over the next few months, petitions for and against and ultimately a reaffirming of the original decision in January 2017.
"I did feel a little bit of fear over it," said Kalcich. "I knew there was going to be retaliation from students once they found out and things like that, which did happen. I did have to file police reports and things like that on incidents."
Kalcich said he had people following him home from school and has been threatened online. He wants people to know that he — and other transgender individuals — are not a threat.
"We aren't an enemy," he said. "We're trying to live our lives the same way that everybody else does. We have to do the same motions of life like everybody else does. We have to pay for our car, we have to pay for our house, everything else we have to make a living for. On top of that, we're dealing with all of the stigmas that are pushed forth."
Kalcich, a senior at Susquehanna University studying painting and drawing, is a former Selinsgrove Borough Councilman, having resigned from the position earlier this month. It is believed he is the first transgender person elected in Snyder County and Central Pennsylvania.