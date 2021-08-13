PennDOT received permits this week that allows the agency to move forward with bidding out the southern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway Project.
On Friday, Matt Beck, a PennDOT assistant plans engineer, updated members of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce Transportation Committee via Zoom about where permitting process for the southern section of the $865 million CSVT project. The bidding for southern contracts will likely go out late this year or early next year.
"With the permits now in hand, we can put the finishing touches on plan details and specs needed to satisfy our environmental requirements," said Beck. "We're also in the middle of having those plans and specs and other bidding documents reviewed by the central office and FHWA (Federal Highway Administration) to confirm we're ready to advertise for bids (after we've obtained right of way and utility clearances)."
The state Department of Environmental Protection on Monday and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Thursday issued permits for the project's impact on waterways and wetlands. DEP also finished its review and approved the stormwater plan. Last week, the Snyder County Conservation District finished its review and issued approval of the erosion control plan, said Beck.
With those approvals in place, DEP issued its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit, said Beck.
"There will certainly be more permitting coordination at different points before the project is ultimately complete, but receiving the waterway and wetland and NPDES permits over the last few days is definitely a major step toward starting construction," said Beck.
The first highway construction contract will involve earthwork and moving 5 million cubic yards of earth, he said.
The right of way negotiations are 70 percent settled with property owners. PennDOT is also working with utility companies for utility relocation, said Beck.
Ted Deptula, the assistant construction engineer for PennDOT District 3-0, said concrete asphalt paving for the northern portion of the project should start at the end of August or the beginning of September. The northern section with the $156 million river bridge will be ready for drivers in 2022.
Jim Saylor, director of SEDA-COG, said the community will have a chance to hear about the results of a CSVT study on economic development and where it will occur along the route. The meeting will be held on Sept. 13 either virtually or in-person depending on the spread of COVID-19.
"If you're looking ahead for those problems, you have a better chance at planning for them and put reasonable solutions in place if they occur," said Saylor. "This will be our first chance to share those outcomes, where we think growth will happen, where you might see issues, and what we think are the most reasonable things to address those issues before or as they occur."