SUNBURY — Lisa Persing Martina is now a city councilwoman after Mayor Josh Brosious nominated the former city controller to fill his two-year seat that became vacant after he won the mayor seat last year.
Persing Martina, 50, was one of six candidates to put her name in for the open seat and on Monday she was unanimously appointed.
"There was a lot of good candidates to choose from and I'm thankful for the confidence they had in choosing me," she said after the meeting. "I look forward to working with council and the community to continue moving the city forward in a positive direction."
Brosious said he was also happy for Martina.
"After the interviews and seeing and learning about their qualifications we felt she was the best fit for the position at this time," he said. "I look forward to working with her and hearing her new ideas for the city."
Brosious swore Martina in directly after she was appointed.
Council candidate Victoria Rosancrans, who narrowly lost her bid for a council seat last year, said she wishes Martina well.
"Tonight is an example that every vote counts," Rosancrans said. "I wish her well in her two-year appointment to the seat."
Rosancrans also announced she would be seeking one of two seats in the 2024 election.
Council also said they would be announcing a public meeting for the spending of American Rescue Funds. City Administrator Derrick Backer said the public would have a chance to sit with council and give them ideas on how to use the money.
Council meets again on Feb. 7 in City Hall at 6:15 p.m.