SELINSGROVE — One person was flown to the hospital this afternoon after a fire erupted amid trucks parked at the Susquehanna Valley Mall as part of a traveling carnival food event.
The heavy fire broke out around 1 p.m., mall manager Margie Deppen said. Five units were parked in the mall parking lot, beginning a five-day stint at the mall when the fire started.
Heavy smoke and flames emerged from one of the units and one person was injured. The person, who has not been identified, was taken by ambulance to the nearby Penn Valley Airport and then flown to a local hospital by Life Flight.
Deppen said the trucks are owned by Santillos Enterprises, a New York family who has been traveling around the state. "Without any fairs, they have been traveling around to places and setting up," Deppen said. The family set up this morning, opened at 11. They were scheduled to be at the mall until Sunday.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.