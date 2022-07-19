LEWISBURG — At Union County’s Salary Board meeting on Tuesday, commissioners approved request from County Warden Doug Shaffer to hire Tre Botts for the Correction Officer in Training position, effective July 12, 2022.
A request was approved from Assessment Director Joan Duncheskie to hire Christy Shiffer for the field assessor position, effective July 18, 2022.
The also approved request from Facilities Director Bob Sudduth to hire Anita Klock for the maintenance position effective July 18, 2022.
Chief Probation Officer Scott Kerstetter requested to move Probation Officer Jessica Herberg from a Grade 9A to a Grade 9B for completion of 6-month probation and training requirements, effective July 11, 2022.