Punxsutawney Phil was cast into the spotlight a little bit early this year when People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) said it was time to retire the prognosticating rodent for an animatronic predictor.
Pennsylvania becomes the center of the weather world on Sunday morning when Punxsutawney Phil will make his annual prediction about how long winter will last. Phil will emerge from his residence after 7 a.m. on Groundhog Day to thousands of fans curious to learn if he sees his shadow or not. If Phil sees his shadow on Sunday, it is an indication of six more weeks of winter. If he doesn't, early spring is predicted.
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and his wife Gisele are scheduled to attend the event.
Last year, for just the 19th time in the 133-year history of Groundhog Day, the Jefferson County groundhog did not see his shadow, signaling an early spring.
Phil has seen his shadow 104 times since 1886, nearly 85 percent of the time. Only 19 times has he called for an early spring.
PETA this week said Phil's run should be ended, allowing him to live a normal life.
"Phil is dragged out of his hole and held up to flashing lights and crowds," PETA president Ingrid Newkirk said in a tweet this week. "He has no idea what is happening.
“An AI Phil would renew interest in Punxsutawney, generating a great deal of buzz, much like Sony’s robot dog which walks, plays, misbehaves and responds to commands,” Newkirk wrote. “By creating an AI Phil, you could keep Punxsutawney at the center of Groundhog Day but in a much more progressive way.”
Sunday's festivities begin at 3 a.m. at Gobbler’s Knob, a small clearing carved out of a hillside located a few miles from downtown Punxsutawney. More than 15,000 people annually attend the event. In the past, the Pennsylvania Tourism Office says the event has attracted up to 30,000 visitors to Punxsutawney, Jefferson County, located about 80 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.
At 6 a.m., the Pennsylvania Cable Network will begin its live broadcast in advance of Phil’s prediction around 7:20 a.m.
Live video coverage will be available at dailyitem.com on Sunday morning.