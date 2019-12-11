MILLMONT — PETA officials are giving the Union County Sportsmen's Club an early Christmas gift — 10 bags of coal.
The club soon will receive the 10-pound bags of coal which will represent one for every year that Dillan — a morbidly obese, arthritic Asiatic black bear with severe dental disease — has spent at the roadside zoo, according to PETA spokesperson David Perle.
PETA has repeatedly offered to cover all costs to transfer the bear to an accredited sanctuary, but the club has refused, Perle said.
The issues between PETA and the club began over the summer when PETA was notified about Dillan, Brittany Peet, PETA Director of Captive Animal Law Enforcement, said.
"As families celebrate the holidays, Dillan will be in his cramped, concrete-floored cage as always, rocking back and forth in misery, Peet said. "PETA is calling on the Union County Sportsmen's Club to do the right thing this Christmas and send Dillan to an accredited sanctuary, where he can have some peace on Earth at last."
Officials from the Union County Sportsmen Club did not return a call seeking comment.