DANVILLE — Churchgoers and their pets gathered at the Pine Street Evangelical Lutheran Church Sunday afternoon for the annual Blessing of the Animals event.
The blessing was held outside in the Community Garden of Life and was led by Pastor Timothy Sadler. As each animal was blessed, a token was gifted to each owner to look over the animal.
“As the stewards of God’s creation, it is our God-given responsibility to care for the other living creatures of God,” said Pastor Sadler, in his opening remarks.
“We are not living up to the responsibility that God has given us to be stewards of his creation.”
Pastor Sadler said that those in attendance should seek forgiveness from God for mankind’s arrogance towards animals and their surroundings.
“Today sisters and brothers, we honored St. Francis of Assisi as we gather with our animals, our pets, all God’s creatures, and give thanks for what they do for us and for what they mean.”
Paul Dennehy, a Danville native, brought his pet Russian tortoise, Glenda, to receive the blessing. He has been coming to the church on and off since he was five years old.
“The past few years, I’ve been going to a different church, but I came back for the animals,” said Dennehy. “I was worried it was gonna be too cold because she’s cold-blooded, and that wouldn’t have been good, but it ended up being nice enough to bring her.”
According to church president Thomas Herrington, the animal blessing has been held every year for at least 10 years.
“We do this just to signify the blessing of the pets and their health and well-being. They’re part of the family and the church life and everything,” said Herrington.
He added that the church will be hosting more events in the coming months, including a spaghetti and lasagna dinner. The date is still to be determined.
“We’re just an open church,” Herrington said. “We try to do as much community stuff as to try to help spur community. Our doors are always open.”