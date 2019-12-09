As confirmed cases of Chronic Wasting inch closer to the Valley deer herd, rumors of diseased deer in Northumberland, Union and Snyder counties have risen.
Earlier this week, a reader of The Daily Item shared a story of a delivery driver who covers the region and reported there were diseased deer in each of the three counties — not tested heads, but deer found down and floundering.
“I have definitely heard about the rumors in that region,” responded Pennsylvania Game Commission Chronic Wasting Disease spokesperson Courtney Colley. “However, we have no confirmation of any positives — nothing new northeast of the confirmed cases in Juniata County earlier this fall.”
In fact, she reports that there have been four confirmed cases of Chronic Wasting in Juniata County to date — one each in Delaware and Greenwood townships and two in Susquehanna Township.
As of Nov. 25, the game commission has confirmed 70 positive tests for Chronic Wasting in the state this year, and the disease was identified in a captive facility that will soon expand Deer Management Area 4 into Lancaster County.
Meanwhile, Colley is extremely happy with the hunter participation in submitting samples for CWD testing out of Snyder, Juniata and Perry counties, which form the northeastern tip of DMA-2 surrounding the regulated region of DMAP-3907, where CWD-positive deer were identified in Juniata County.
“Out of all the samples so far across DMA-2, 50 percent of them are specifically from Juniata, Perry and Snyder hunters,” she said. “We have doubled the amount of samples we had collected at this time last year.”
Due to the response, she relayed that there likely won’t be a need for additional permits to be issued in the region, and likely no need for targeted kills by snipers of the herd in our part of the state.
The response time for samples submitted by hunters has improved drastically from last year, she said, averaging, at most, 3-4 weeks.
“Plus, hunters can go online and check the status of their samples, which helps cut the time down some more, too,” she said.
Colley encouraged all hunters to check out the proposed CWD response plan, found at the game commission website: www.pgc.state.pa.us.
There is an opportunity to respond to the plan via a survey. The deadline for response is Feb. 29, 2020.