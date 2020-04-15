SHAMOKIN — A medical marijuana dispensary coming to Shamokin is expected to be open by July, according to a company spokesman on Tuesday.
The construction project to renovate 520-522 N. Shamokin St. started on Monday for PharmaCann Penn LLC and they have started advertising for jobs. The dispensary permit was issued in December 2018 for Northumberland County.
Medical marijuana dispensaries and projects related to health care facilities are deemed essential during the COVID-19 crisis in Pennsylvania.
"The fact we're starting to see light at the end of the tunnel is a good thing," said Jeremy Unruh, the senior vice president of public and regulatory affairs for PharmaCann, based in Chicago. "We're swinging hammers and starting to recruit. This means it's really happening and we're delighted."
PharmaCann, through NLCP 520 Shamokin Street Pa LLC, finalized a real estate transaction on March 3 to purchase 520-522 N. Shamokin St. for $950,000. The 4,700-square-foot lot was sold to PharmaCann from Harvest of North Central PA LLC, which relinquished its dispensary permit as part of a settlement with the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Harvest came under scrutiny because they switched general contractors without seeking permission from the state, among other reasons.
The former Shamokin office at 235 W. Spruce St. of Dr. Raymond Kraynak, who federal authorities arrested in December 2017 for allegedly prescribing more than 6 million opioids, was the company's original location in Shamokin. The property needed too much work, said Unruh.
"We saw an opportunity there (at Harvest's former location)," said Unruh. "It helps us serve the same community and expedites the timeline to open our doors."
The renovations will be mostly aesthetic with moving walls, counters, point of sale systems and other items, he said.
Eleven positions are advertised on PharmaCann's website, including management, security and sales. About 20 to 30 people will be hired for full-time positions with benefits. The workers will be hired from the community with a focus on veterans and those with diverse experiences and backgrounds, said Unruh.
The state's deadline to open is in August, he said.
PharmaCann, founded in 2014, are licensed in eight states to grow, process and/or dispense medical cannabis products for adult and pediatric patients, as well as for responsible adult use. The dispensaries operate under the brand Verilife, according to PharmaCann's website.
City Mayor John Brown said PharmaCann applied for permits last week to start work on the building, which they are allowed to do with a waiver from the state.
"This was supposed to be an economic boost when Harvest came in, it was going to be 20-some odd jobs, sales and businesses taxes," said Brown. "We were looking to count on them for some revitalization efforts, but it slipped away from us. I'm absolutely thrilled PharmaCann purchased the building and hopefully, they'll be up and running soon."
Before Harvest relinquished its permit, the building renovation project was completed and the company was ready to open. Brown and other city officials toured the building last year and noted how impressed they were with the security and technology.
The property is assessed at $38,340. A property owner must pay $4,684.95 in taxes: $1,184.13 to Northumberland County, $2,227.55 to Shamokin City and $1,273.27 to Shamokin Area School District, according to the county assessor's office.