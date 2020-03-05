The hand sanitizer shortage in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic is a real thing and stores across the region say they are out or quickly sell out when they get in on shelves.
Matthew Balliet, owner of Balliet Family Pharmacy and Gift Shop, said he's tried to reassure customers who are concerned about the virus, particularly since he also has been unable to stock hand sanitizer or masks in recent days.
"There's just a shortage," he said.
Store officials at Selinsgrove's Target and CVS in Milton both said they were sold out of hand sanitizer as of Thursday afternoon and were unsure when more would arrive. A store representative at the Dollar Tree in Danville said they had some travel size bottles Thursday afternoon but had been selling them all day.
With 199 stores across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, West Virginia and Virginia, Weis Markets covers a wide area. Spokesman Dennis Curtin said store officials are getting products on the shelves as quickly as possible.
"There’s been significant demand for hand sanitizer throughout the country," Curtin said. "At the moment, while we continue to supply our stores with sanitizer products, the supply is limited and it sells very quickly. We have ordered additional replenishment shipments which will arrive early next week."
At the Balliet Family Pharmacy, a couple of customers have inquired about the source of the medications Balliet is stocking, with particular concern that it may be produced in China where the virus originated.
"Quite honestly we don't get a lot from China," he said, adding that he advises people to take precautions such as frequent handwashing and keeping hands off their face. "I just try to reassure people it's a virus similar to the flu."