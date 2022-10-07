DANVILLE — An immunization and blood pressure screening event was held Friday morning for retirement community residents, staff and area first responders.
Vintage Knolls currently has 55 residents, said Rachel Bingaman, executive director. Besides the residents and staff, Montour County Commissioner Trevor Finn, police officers and personnel from Friendship Station #10, of the Danville Fire Department, were there to get vaccinated.
Flu and COVID vaccines as needed were available and provided by Danville Pharmacy. The Pennsylvania Pharmacists Association Education Foundation sponsored the event.
“Everything is going fine,” said Captain Tyde Strausser, of Friendship Fire Company, who was getting his blood pressure taken by a student. “We want to show support for this effort.”
The event, however, was not open to the general public.
“The pharmacy does this every year for us,” Bingaman said. “One-hundred percent of our residents are getting their flu shots, and 70 percent of our staff are getting flu shots. It’s a good number, but it’s all about education.”
Beverly Crawford, a resident, was sitting on a chair waiting for her turn to get vaccinated. “It’s a good thing they do it here now, and these vaccines keep us safe, so I’m ready,” she said with a smile.
“You educate your staff on flu shots and COVID shots,” she continued. “They are more apt to get the flu and COVID shots, knowing the consequences of getting the flu.”
By the end of the two-hour event, 120 people had been immunized. About half were just flu shots, while the rest were COVID vaccines.
Meanwhile, pharmacy students were there to practice taking blood pressure measurements of those who had been vaccinated, Finn added.
“They asked if they could come here and practice getting their vital signs while we had this vaccine event. They are practicing on the first responders,” he said. “So it’s a win-win all around. The county has been in the lead in vaccinating people, and it is due in no small part to Danville Pharmacy.”
Finn said that events like this highlight what local pharmacies “can do for us. The big thing for a residence like this, here at Vintage Knolls, is med availability, how quickly medication can be delivered to this doorstep.”