Charitable donations spiked during the COVID pandemic — including back-to-back record-setting years — but philanthropic donations are on a downward trend in 2023 across the Valley, state, and nation
The impact of a decline in donations to organizations like United Ways and other outlets that have traditionally provided funds for numerous programs and community outreaches continues to spread.
The decline, locally, comes at a time when many nonprofits, especially ones providing services to those in need, also report an increase in requests for help, said Central Pennsylvania Food Bank Chief Executive Officer Joe Arthur, Susquehanna Valley United Way President and CEO Adrienne Mael and Good Samaritan Executive Director Carin Wharton.
Nationwide giving fell 3.4 percent in 2022 to $499.3 billion, a drop of 10.5 percent when adjusted for inflation, according to data produced by Giving USA Foundation. It was just the fourth time in 40 years the year-over-year donations dropped.
Josh Birkholz, chairman of the Giving USA Foundation, which publishes the report and provides data and insights about donation trends, said the results are actually much better than they could have been considering the tough economic climate of late 2022.
“I go back and forth on whether it’s encouraging or discouraging,” Birkholz told The Associated Press in an interview. “There was a 20 to 25% decline in the stock market and an 8% inflation rate, but Americans still gave nearly a half trillion dollars.”
Jon Bergdoll, associate director of data partnerships at the Lilly Family School of Philanthropy at Indiana University and the lead analyst for the Giving USA report, said the long-running trend of “dollars up, donors down” in philanthropy offers potential growth for nonprofits who can engage those currently not giving.
Decision makers for donations are “not mom and pop donors, they’re wealthy individuals,” Bergdoll said. “That is indicative of where the money is coming from now versus 30 or 40 years ago.”
According to the Giving USA report, 64% of donations in 2022 came from individual donors, 21% from foundations, 9% from bequests, generally through a will or estate plan, and 6% from corporations.
United Way
In a survey co-led by Danielle Velkoff, senior director of marketing and communications for the Susquehanna Valley United Way, an open-ended question was asked about the obstacles Susquehanna Valley nonprofits are currently facing.
The survey showed a staggering 47 percent are struggling with funding, 33 percent are struggling with staffing, and 28 percent said they could use more volunteers. The Susquehanna Valley United Way serves 57 non-profits in its region.
“Most concerning about the survey results was that some organizations noted multiple compounding challenges,” Velkoff said. “Families and individuals who rely on nonprofits for child care, health care, and financial assistance may find themselves without the support they need.”
This can lead to increased levels of poverty, homelessness, educational decline, and even physical and mental health concerns, Velkoff said.
“We must recognize the critical role nonprofits play in our community and take action to support them,” Velkoff said. “The United Way provides vital support and resources that address our community’s essential needs. By funding our nonprofit partners, we tackle our area’s food insecurities and provide affordable childcare.
“Through our local programs we are tearing down transportation barriers, delivering critical developmental tools and childhood education, and increasing access to mental health and recovery services and support,” Mael said.
Mael said funds were good pre-pandemic, with strong giving at $500 and above and “many hundreds of people” would give $25 to $150.
“We saw an increase in giving (during the pandemic),” she said. “Especially at first. People identified that there was a huge need. for people who were losing their jobs. There were people needing services for the first time. We saw a little bit of a rise in donations.”
There were also groups that came together to hold fundraisers.
“There was a real push to emphasize the importance of giving,” Mael said.
Then there was government support, with the Payroll Protection Plan (PPP).
“Through all of that, it was still hard,” she said. “Individual donations were up. Where we saw a decline was in our workplace donations. That was almost expected since workplaces were shut down. And for United Ways, that’s where a big chunk of our money comes from: Employee campaigns through workplaces. “
What the local United Way is seeing now, she said, “is that post-pandemic federal funding programs have ceased, but individual needs have not, given inflation and the stricter SNAP requirements.”
“People are giving less, with inflation,” Mael said. “We saw a decrease in donations, and our organization had to lay off some staff. We had to make some tough decisions when it came to funding our programs.”
Although there was a decline in donations from 2021-2022, they were “a little down,’ Mael said. “It was nothing like this year.”
In the 2021 Annual Campaign, combining both the Greater Susquehanna Valley and Columbia Montour United Ways — which officially merged in September 2022 — the undesignated campaign total was $627,034, Mael said.
“We are down $135,000 from that number, which is very significant for us,” she said.
“We anticipated that this decrease might be a possibility because we’ve seen what is happening in our country right now,” Mael said. “We absolutely understand that people are feeling the need to keep their money tighter. It’s hard for people and we know this.”
Good Samaritan
Wharton, responding in “generalized” terms about Good Samaritan’s funding said a $90,000 boost in COVID money, including grants, disaster relief and the Paycheck Protection Program helped with revenue in 2020.
“Then in 2021 things went back down to normal,” she said. “There weren’t a lot of COVID grants left at that time for us to apply for. So there was a significant decrease because we didn’t have the previous year’s grant funding.”
Over the last year, Wharton said, “We are down just a little bit, about $20,000. We think that is because of inflation. Everything is so expensive. And people aren’t able to donate like they were in the past. But, we are in OK shape. We are not in danger of not being able to fund our own programs.”
She describes donations in 2023 as “pretty good. Right now, the summer is slower through September. We don’t have any fundraisers going on,” she said. “There are grants that I have applied for some of our programs. We have the money in our budget if we had to save one of our programs that wasn’t grant-funded. We would still have money in our general fund. We would not have any of our programs not run.”
Wharton thinks things are better now, “just because so many people are in need. And people recognize that. For us, here at Good Sam, the more I am out in the community letting people know what we do and how we help, more people are giving to us. And they see the needs in the community.”
Wharton encourages donors to visit the Good Samaritan building, 568 Ferry St., Danville, to see how they can help, “whether it is volunteering or putting 20 bucks into the donation box.”
To stem the tide of decreasing donations, Wharton is not just out in the community. Good Sam has much more of a social media presence than they ever have had.
“We have Good Sam, The Young Samaritans and Bigger Opportunities all on Facebook and Instagram,” Wharton said.
“That is helping with our awareness,” she said. “There are some people who don’t know otherwise what we do, and think that the clothing mission is it. That store is a huge presence in our building.”
Food Bank
Like food banks around the country, donors really stepped up to prioritize fighting hunger during the pandemic, Arthur said.
“So any comparison has to be taken in context,” he said “We engage with our donors all the time in different ways, and from early on in the pandemic advised our donors and the public that we expected this to be a three-year cycle, where we would have elevated demand and that we would have to battle hunger not just for three months but at least three years.
“And actually it has gone through three years already,” Arthur said. “And we are into the fourth year. We are still at very high demand. In terms of the amount of food that we are providing, fiscal 2021 was the first full fiscal year under the pandemic for us.”
The bank’s fiscal years end each June.
Arthur said that was the food bank’s peak year of pretty much everything: Food flow, the amount of people visiting, people served, the amount of money raised was at a peak in 2021.
Now, finishing up fiscal year 2023, Arthur said the bank is only a few percent below the peak in terms of the amount of food and visits that the bank received this year.
“Fiscal 2021, our peak year, we shared 72 million pounds total of food,” Arthur said. “Fiscal year will show about 69 million pounds, which is above the numbers prior to the pandemic. In perspective, he said, “if not for the pandemic, 2023 would be a record-high year in our 40 years of existence.”
The Food Bank has a very strong fundraising team, Arthur said. The message that goes out is that “we are still in a hunger crisis, and it is a little harder to get that message out now. But during the height of the pandemic, everybody got it.”
Inflation’s impactInflation continues to be a big part of the story and drives pursestrings, Arthur said, even as the need grows. With the end of the pandemic, assistance programs like SNAP, child tax credits, and enhancements to those programs went away. The food bank and other community providers have noticed an uptick in need since March.
Inflation means with fewer dollars coming in paired with higher prices, fewer people can be helped.
‘We expected a decrease in giving,” Arthur said of the food bank that serves 27 counties. “We see it as a cyclical thing. In our case, the numbers were super high during the pandemic, as people prioritized our mission. We also had the phenomenon of people receiving stimulus money. Money that came to people in $1,400 increments. We had an abundance, in fiscal 2021 in donations from individuals in $1,400 amounts. People were sharing their stimulus money if they didn’t need it with charities, and we were one of the chosen charities. That was a huge boost for us during the pandemic.
“In our peak year, our net income was $15 million in 2021. That was almost three times the net amount they had in 2019, or $5.2 million. In 2022, the net came down to about $11 million,” Arthur said. He expects that the 2023 amount will be again about $11 million net.
“And we are thrilled about that,” Arthur said. “We feel our outreach to our donors has been successful because the crisis has continued.
The bank has a crisis fund, and that crisis fund carried the Food Bank through 2022 and 2023, during a time of “super high demand. That’s good because our donated food and USDA food the last few years have been challenging. Donated money has been good. But supply lines issues have cut into the amount of USDA commodities they rely on.”
Arthur said they have been able to get dairy and produce, but have had to buy a lot of high-quality food using contributions from donors or the crisis fund.
“So as we enter the next fiscal year we have a little bit left in the crisis fund and we are talking to our donors, saying, ‘stay with us,’” he said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.