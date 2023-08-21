WILLIAMSPORT — Little League players from across the world said they will never forget Sunday night after they got to mingle with members of the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals during the annual Little League Classic, played at Muncy Bank Ballpark at historic Bowman Field.
The faces of Little League players lit up when the Phillies and Nationals made their way around the stadium Sunday night shaking hands, taking selfies and just chatting with the baseball stars of tomorrow.
“Tonight is about them,” Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper told The Daily Item. “To see them smile and to be able to see the excitement on their faces is what this is all about.”
Rylan Jackson, Brett Taylor and Matthew Fischer, all 12, and all from the Northwest Region team, from Seattle, Washington, said they were having the time of their lives, not only on the field, but also off the field.
“This is so awesome,” Jackson said. “We got to meet Bryce Harper and it was so cool.”
Fischer agreed.
“It was nice to be able to talk to the major league players without a million people coming up to them,” he said. “This whole experience has been awesome, and I will never forget any of it.”
Taylor said he was also enjoying every minute of his Little League experience, but had a message for Pennsylvania.
“I love it here,” he said. “I love this minor league field and how close we get to sit for the game. This place is super cool.”
For Phillies shortstop Trea Turner, signing autographs and hanging out with the Little League players was something he said was a great experience.
“This is a just such a fun day for all of us,” Turner told The Daily Item. “I get to see how much fun the kids are having, and it brings us all right back to our own Little League days. I am glad to be able to share this experience with my team and the Little League players.”
Winfield resident and former Major League Baseball pitcher Steve Kline said he was excited to be inside the stadium for the event, but wished he could have been able to play in the Little League Classic during his 11-year career.
“I said that from the day they started this awesome event,” Kline said. “It’s great to see all these kids and their love for baseball. You can see the excitement on their faces as they were coming in to the stadium today.”
Earlier in the day, the Pennsylvania team from Media was defeated 7-2 by the Metro Region team from Rhode Island, while members of the Phillies sat inside the Howard J. Lamade Stadium before making their way to Bowman Field.
“It was a good win,” Metro Region winning pitcher Brady McShane said. “We have been traveling with the team from Pennsylvania so they became our closest friends.”
McShane said seeing the Phillies inside the stadium while they were playing was a great thrill.
“Seeing them sitting there watching us play was awesome,” he said. This was just such a cool day and we got a win.
The Nationals won 4-3. Washington’s first four batters all got hits and eventually scored to take a 4-0 lead. That was the only scoring until the top of the ninth, when the Phillies’ Brandon Marsh singled to drive in Bryson Stott. Marsh scored on Jake Cave’s two-run home run.