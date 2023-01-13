SHAMOKIN DAM — The sale of the Phillips Motel on the Strip in Shamokin Dam borough has been finalized, paving the way for a Royal Farms convenience store and gas station.
While negotiating the purchase of the former motel that operated for 52 years at 2943 N. Susquehanna Trail until it closed in 2015, Royal Farms representatives submitted plans to the borough to add a convenience store at the site.
Robert Grayston, the owner of the 3.4 acre property, confirmed the sale was complete this week.
Borough Manager Ed Hovenstine said the company has received conditional approval from the borough and has some minor issues to address with PennDot.
Royal Farms has more than 200 stores in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, Virginia and West Virginia.
— MARCIA MOORE