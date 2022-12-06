LEWISBURG — Artist Jetta Nicoline Harrison is excited about the next three months as she gets to showcase what she said is an "evolving movement" through a photo gallery of Valley residents.
Harrison, 28, who grew up in Selinsgrove, said she became a photographer in 2013 and it saved her life.
"I felt isolated and this helped me feel better and also helped me make others feel better," she said at the opening of her "Meet My Melanin" exhibition at the Samek Art Museum’s Downtown Gallery, at 416 Market St., in Lewisburg Tuesday night.
"I got to interact with people and hear their stories."
Harrison said in 2020 she again felt isolated and started decided to start the project that helped her connect to people of color.
"They got to tell their stories and talk through emotion," she said.
The mission statement of Meet My Melanin is an evolving movement that highlights and honors individuals by allowing them space to practice reclaiming their full selves through individual sacred photo-story sessions, according to Harrison's Facebook page.
One of the individuals featured in the hanging photo gallery is Lewisburg Mayor Kendy Alverez, who said the program will feature 22 participants, with 11 being on display until the end of January. The second 11 individuals will then be on display until the display closes in March.
Alvarez said the movement is collaborating with the Susquehanna Valley United Way in a community mapping project.
The photos will be hung in the gallery and there will be special guest facilitators, according to organizers.
The gallery is open to the public Tuesday through Sunday from noon until 5 p.m.
"This is about everyday people who deserve this," Harrison said.
For more information, visit "meetmymelanin" on Facebook.