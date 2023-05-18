SELINSGROVE — The Susquehanna Garden Club on Thursday received a special aerial view of the $938 million Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project through the lens of photographer Brian Benfer.
The Garden Club invited Benfer, who has taken more than 10,000 aerial photographs of the CSVT project since 2016 on a powered parachute, to share his work and discuss his experiences at the Susquehanna Valley Country Club. His Facebook page "Brian's Susquehanna Thruway Project" has amassed more than 11,000 followers.
"Being able to show it from my perspective, to share it with the public, that brings me the most joy," said Benfer. "I also built great relationships with PennDOT and the workers."
A powered parachute is a personal aircraft with a propeller-driven cart suspended from a parachute, which acts as the wing. Benfer's photographs show the construction of the $156 million bridge over the Susquehanna River and the highway construction on the northern section, as well as the current earthwork for the southern section.
Benfer said the project started as a personal interest just for fun. When he started sharing his photos on social media, the public interest grew from there.
"It got bigger and bigger," he said.
Kay Crebs, the president of the Susquehanna Garden Club, said Benfer's presentation was wonderful.
"We really like to follow the success (of the CSVT) through his eyes," she said. "What we can't do he can."
Leann Fogel, the club's program director, said people are "very interested" in the project.
"He gives his perspective from the air," said Fogel. "We see the dirt being moved around, but we don't see it all. It's nice to see it from the air where the road is eventually going."
Nineteen members attended the presentation.
The northern section of the CSVT opened to traffic last year. The southern section is expected to be completed in 2027.