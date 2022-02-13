LEWISBURG — Photographer Amber Gardner says her motto is “you can’t photoshop personality.”
Her new studio at 139 Market St., Lewisburg, has been there since January.
Gardner said professionally she has been a photographer for eight years, but has been taking photos for pleasure “over ten years.”
The mother of four and wife of a U.S. Army veteran, Gardner said when she looked for places to open her new studio, she knew Lewisburg was where she should be. “I just really love Lewisburg. This is where I wanted to be.”
It took a whole month for Gardner to put together her stylish studio in downtown Lewisburg. “I’m still working on it,” she said. She wants to have more samples to hang through the studio.
Her son, a college freshman, drove all the way from school to be at his mother’s official ribbon-cutting Friday. Gardner says already she has several shoots booked and in the works. She explained she has been receiving many inquiries from families and others asking for maternity shoots.
She has “hit the ground running,” she said. But, “I’m winging it right now.”
Gardner said passion has a lot to do with her work.
“I do love all the genres I photograph. High school seniors are my favorite,” Gardner said. She noted her work has been in senior magazines but said she clicks with the students and parents.
“I’m still that young mom at heart. I will never grow up,” said Gardner. She said a lot of her up and coming seniors are excited to come work with her.
Her love of photography was rooted in her family life. “It really was my children. I started photographing them, my friends, their families,” she said.
Living in Germany while her husband was stationed there, Gardner said “I started clicking with all the military spouses.” Photographing families at military homecomings, she continued her work when she moved to Virginia.
Gardner noted each photographer has their own styles. “Some shoot light and airy,” but said her style is “bright, boldful and edgy.”
Her process, she siad, is to sit down and meets with her clients to gain a better understanding what they like.
Gardner mentioned some high school seniors might not have confidence when they meet for photos. “My job is to bring out their confidence.”
She said one client stopped her mid-session to hug her because her client was having a bad day. “For me its giving that one-on-one.”
Weddings photography was not her forte, Gardner admitted. “I don’t want that anxiety. I’m a mother of four. It’s very stressful.”
A resident of Selinsgrove, she said working in Lewisburg she has come to know the community. “For me it just felt right.”
She said she looked at three different locations downtown. “I actually loved my landlord. They are so down to earth. happy to show me everything.”
Lewisburg Mayor Kendy Alvarez said it was a bright day for the ribbon-cutting on Market St.
“It wasn’t just the sunshine and the indication of spring, but the flashing lights of Amber Gardner Photography’s grand opening,” Alvarez said.
Gardner received assistance through the Small Business Development Center at Bucknell University. She said “Now the timing was right to start my own studio.”
“I feel like Lewisburg is a really great community,” Gardner said, joking perhaps taxes could be lower.
Gardner stated her belief businesses in downtown Lewisburg help and support one another. “I feel like everybody helps others in Lewisburg.”
She said she is now booking clients, families and businesses. The only person working in her studio, Gardner is appointment only for now, and the best way to reach her is by phone or email.
“I would just like to meet some new people and show them around. I want my studio to feel ‘homey,’” she said.
Slightly nervous before her ribbon-cutting ceremony, Gardner said “I want today to be fun.” A ‘selfie station’ was available and she hope people would start using #AskForAmber as an online social media tag. She said one student was excited to start using the hashtag.
“Hopefully all the seniors will,” she said.