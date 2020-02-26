Physician, veteran to speak at SU graduation

SELINSGROVE — Sudip Bose, physician and combat veteran, will deliver the keynote address at Susquehanna University’s 162nd commencement in May.
Bose is one of America’s most experienced doctors in emergency medicine, mass casualty and disaster response, and post-traumatic stress disorder. A former major in the United States Army, Bose is an Iraq war veteran with 12 years of service. He was recognized as a CNN Hero for serving as the U.S. physician who treated Saddam Hussein after his capture. He served one of the longest continuous combat tours by a military physician since World War II, for which he was awarded the Bronze Star.
Graduation is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, in the James W. Garrett Sports Complex Field House.
Bose is a practicing emergency physician at Medical Center Hospital in Odessa, Texas, and serves as medical director for the city of Odessa. He is a clinical professor in the Department of Family and Community Medicine at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and is an associate professor at the University of Illinois at Chicago.
— THE DAILY ITEM