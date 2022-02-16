The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) is asking the state Supreme Court to review a Commonwealth Court decision that ruled the organization is subject to the Right to Know Law.
In September, PIAA attorney Allan Boyton argued in front of the Commonwealth Court judges that the group should not be subject to the open records law. In November, in a 28-page opinion, the Commonwealth Court upheld the Office of Open Records' original ruling that the PIAA is subject to the law.
The opinion says the PIAA takes tax dollars and money from 1,431 various public schools and some of the PIAA board members include representatives of member schools.
“Therefore, as PIAA undertakes state action and is funded primarily by public school districts, the General Assembly’s classification of PIAA as a state-affiliated entity for the purpose of qualifying as an agency under the RTKL has a rational basis and furthers a legitimate state interest of transparency in PIAA’s use of public funds in a manner which dramatically impacts students’ lives,” the court ruled.
In January, the PIAA petitioned the state Supreme Court asking them to hear the case.
Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association attorney Melissa Melewsky said the PIAA decision to appeal is “disappointing.”
"It’s disappointing anytime a public agency takes legal action to thwart public access, but it is especially so in this case because the law is clear and the court’s decision is well-founded and rooted squarely in the law,” she said. "PIAA is a public body, funded primarily with tax money and it exerts an enormous amount of control over high school athletics, a role that would otherwise fall to school boards. Transparency must follow government funding and decision-making, and the Commonwealth Court recognized that fact.”
Melewsky said she is not surprised the PIAA is holding the records.
"The appeal process does generally allow an agency to delay release until the higher court either makes a decision or rejects the appeal,” she said. "The Supreme Court accepts very few appeals as there is no automatic right to have that court review a decision. It can take time for the court to address an allocator request, and until that time, the decision from the Commonwealth Court is on hold.”
The lawsuit emerged in 2020 when the PIAA was ordered to turn over legal bills to a requester from Berks County who filed the original suit in conjunction with the Office of Open Records.
Attorney Craig Staudenmaier, of Harrisburg, argued on behalf of Simon Campbell, who is included in the case because of a Right to Know he filed seeking PIAA financial records and legal communications from 2012 through the end of 2020. Campbell appealed an OOR decision saying more documents existed and PIAA Executive Director and Right to Know Officer Robert Lombardi did not conduct a proper search in good faith.
Campbell won his appeal to the OOR in and was awarded thousands of documents. The court also ruled PIAA did not conduct a bad faith search.
Campbell’s request came on the heels of The Daily Item’s three-year search for financial documents from District 4. The Daily Item won an appeal for records but was only provided a few receipts for meals. PIAA claimed it got rid of other receipts from district meetings and had no receipts for meetings held at a private home in Mifflinburg and at a Sullivan County country club, where food and beverages were purchased.
"It is appalling the PIAA is wasting so much taxpayer time and money in court fighting a losing battle and still refusing to release the records, simply because they want to hide what they doing,” Campbell told The Daily Item on Tuesday. “I am owed thousands of documents and still have not received anything.”
Campbell said he made the PIAA aware they were on notice.
“We sent a letter saying we want the documents,” he said.
Liz Wagenseller, executive director of the Office of Open Records said the office stands by its legal reasoning.
"The Right-to-Know Law gives parties the right to appeal and the Office of Open Records stands by the legal reasoning and analysis in our decision,” Wagenseller said. "The Supreme Court will thoroughly review and carefully analyze the issues involved in reaching a final resolution of the matter.”
The Daily Item was awarded by the OOR the right to inspect District 4 checks in 2020. Lombardi, at the time, said that the group was made up of volunteers even though the same volunteers had checks made out to them for various work performed for the PIAA. According to checks the newspaper viewed, those doing work for District 4 are paid for their services, including mileage.
Lombardi and the PIAA have declined comment to The Daily Item since saying the newspaper was harassing the organization.