One hundred teams.
That was the target set by the PIAA before the state’s governing body for high school sports would consider officially sponsoring girls wrestling.
On Valentine’s Day, Pennridge became number 100. A day later, Coatesville became No. 101.
A girls state championship has been held each year since 1999, just not recognized by the PIAA. On Wednesday, the PIAA Board of Directors approved a first reading to sanction girls wrestling. Two more readings and a positive vote by the board are all that separate those teams from officially being sanctioned by the PIAA.
“PA girls wrestling is here to stay” is the motto of SanctionPA, a group formed in 2020 to get the sport recognized by the PIAA. Thirty-eight other states recognize the sport for female athletes, but Pennsylvania, long a leader in boys and men’s wrestling, was not one of them.
Girls wrestling is the fastest-growing sport in the nation, and in Pennsylvania there has been an 80% increase in participation in the last school year, and more than 400% in five years according to SanctionPA. In the 2021-2022 school year, there were more than 800 girls in junior high and high school competing with the boys.
Locally, only Milton, Hughesville and Montgomery have included school-sponsored teams. That may soon change.
Shikellamy wrestling coach Tim Boetsch wants his school to be next.
“I had submitted a proposal at the beginning of the year to our athletic director,” he said. “With Gabby Bradigan on the team last year and getting some significant wins against the boys, there was obviously some talk of a Shikellamy girls wrestling team.”
Bradigan, who after winning two matches at last year’s rugged Class 3A Northwest Regional Tournament as a high school senior, is currently competing at Elmira College. The freshman was one of six Elmira wrestlers to qualify for the NCWWC National Championships in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on March 3-4. She has more than dozen falls entering the national tournament.
“We’ve got some younger girls coming up through, so it’s certainly something we are working on. Hopefully next season we can work things out and get them moving faster than they have been, (and) we can have a girls team next year,” Boetsch said. “We did put out a questionnaire to see how many girls were interested in the high school. We had 12 girls say if we had a girls-only team they would come out, but they weren’t as interested in training with the boys. I can’t blame them for that because we have a pretty tough room, and it’s hard to jump in having no wrestling experience.
“There are still a lot of things that need to be answered, like finding a dedicated girls wrestling coach, getting (the girls) some basic knowledge, and getting them on the mat to compete. I’m looking forward to Shikellamy’s first girls state champ. My daughter said it was going to be her, so we’ll see,” Boetsch, who was a multi-time state champion in Maine before enjoying a successful UFC career, said with a smile.
Selinsgrove has had girls in its wrestling room for 20 years. The Seals currently have five in junior high and five in high school competing.
“I’m only one voice in the equation,” Selinsgrove coach Seth Martin said. “I can’t really say whether we will or not start a program right away. We decided we’d wait until it got sanctioned and look into what needed to be done.
“There are lots of questions that need to be answered, and there are definitely some obstacles, but we are willing at Selinsgrove to do whatever we need to do to make it work. It’s going to make things tougher for the athletic directors and that’s not a bad thing. I haven’t really hit the recruiting hard, but I have a list of girls that are interested. I want a full team.”
One of the seniors Martin had the privilege to coach is Ursinus College-bound Anna Kalcich. The first female to be recruited to wrestle for the Bears, reflected on what the sport means.
“I think it’s really important because a lot more girls are going to join the sport now,” she said. “I know a lot of girls that wanted to join but then they weren’t allowed to by their parents because there wasn’t a girls team. This is a huge step to grow girls wrestling.
“The team and coaches are like a family. I’ve learned how to be mentally strong. It’s really helped me in everyday life. I’ll come across something that will be really hard, and I’ll be like, but there’s wrestling and I can get through this.”
Ranked No. 11 in the nation, junior Marissa Rumsey of Williamsport will compete in the Class 3A Northwest Regional this weekend in Altoona. Rumsey is 7-11 against boys this year with all seven wins by fall. She is 3-0 against girls and 14-0 in her career against other girls.
“I’m glad the sport of women’s wrestling is growing right now,” Rumsey said after picking up a fall week at districts. “Williamsport is in the middle of sanctioning our team. We only have three girls right now, but there are a lot of girls around school that want to wrestle — but not with the guys.”
Rumsey said she eyeing wrestling in college, followed by a career in full-contact martial arts.
Halifax’s Gracie Woodring became the second female in District 3 history to qualify for the District 3 boys tournament. She went 4-1 at sectionals, all four wins by fall. The sophomore is 12-17 this season with six wins by fall and six by forfeit.
What could be the last unsanctioned girls postseason will start Sunday, March 5 when Milton High hosts the Northeast Regional Tournament for girls from Districts 2, 4 and 6. From there, the top four in each weight class will advance to the state tournament the following week at Central Dauphin High School.