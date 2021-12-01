The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) is subject to the Right to Know Law (RTKL) despite the organization's attempt to become exempt, Commonwealth Court judges ruled Tuesday.
In September, PIAA attorney Allan Boyton argued in front of the panel of judges that PIAA does not know where the member dues come from and that PIAA only receives funding through playoff games.
On Tuesday, in a 28-page opinion, the courts upheld the Office of Open Records ruling that the PIAA is subject to the law.
The opinion says the PIAA takes tax dollars and takes money from 1,431 various public schools and that some of the PIAA board members include representatives of member schools.
"Therefore, as PIAA undertakes state action and is funded primarily by public school districts, the General Assembly's classification of PIAA as a state-affiliated entity for the purpose of qualifying as an agency under the RTKL has a rational basis and furthers a legitimate state interest of transparency in PIAA's use of public funds in a manner which dramatically impacts students' lives," the court ruled.
In December, the PIAA filed a suit in Commonwealth Court against the Office of Open Records (OOR) and the state, claiming it is not a public entity thus making it exempt from Right to Know requests to disclose records.
“To dismiss the PIAA as a non-state affiliated agency and just say they are a nonprofit is not a fair characterization,” Judge Kevin Brobson said during the arguments in September. “You receive public funds and dues that come from the schools, which comes from taxpayer dollars, so that does give Legislature legitimacy to uphold transparency.”
The PIAA was also ordered to turn over legal bills to a requester from Berks County who filed the original suit in conjunction with the Office of Open Records.
Attorney Craig Staudenmaier, of Harrisburg, argued on behalf of Simon Campbell who is included in the case because of a Right to Know he filed seeking PIAA financial records and legal communications from 2012 through the end of 2020.
Campbell appealed an OOR decision saying more documents existed and PIAA Executive Director and Right to Know Officer Robert Lombardi did not conduct a proper search in good faith.
Campbell won his appeal to the OOR in January and was awarded thousands of documents which will now be provided, but the courts ruled PIAA did not conduct a bad faith search.
The court accepted Lombardi's sworn affidavit as valid.
Campbell’s request came on the heels of The Daily Item’s three-year search for financial documents from District 4. The Daily Item won an appeal for records but was only provided a few receipts for meals. PIAA claimed it got rid of other receipts from district meetings and had no receipts for meetings held at a private home in Mifflinburg and at a Sullivan County country club, where food and beverages were purchased.
Tuesday's ruling would mean that PIAA does not have to provide documents to The Daily Item that the PIAA does not have in its possession.
The Daily Item was awarded by the OOR the right to inspect District 4 checks. Lombardi, at the time, said The Daily Item was harassing the PIAA and that the group was made up of volunteers even though the same volunteers had checks made out to them for various work performed for the PIAA.
The Daily Item will continue to seek financial records.
The newspaper met with various state representatives and senators in Harrisburg who continue to say they will be holding a PIAA Oversight Committee Hearing meeting on the matter of District 4.
According to checks the newspaper viewed, they are paid for their services, including mileage.