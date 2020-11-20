HERSHEY — PIAA championship soccer games featuring three Valley teams will be broadcast live on the Pennsylvania Cable Network beginning today.
The channel is available on Service Electric Cablevision on channel 17.
The Girls A championship game — featuring Southern Columbia and Greensburg Central Catholic — will be played today at 11 a.m. at Hersheypark Stadium. The Boys A, Girls 3A and Boys 3A finals will follow today. On Saturday, the Girls 2A game featuring Bloomsburg and North Catholic kicks the day off at 11 a.m. followed by the Boys 2A game featuring Lewisburg and Deer Lakes.