Tonight's PIAA soccer semifinals featuring two local squads have been moved until Wednesday night ahead of this afternoon's expected wintry mix.
Lewisburg's boys and Southern Columbia's girls will now play Wednesday.
All tickets purchased for Tuesday's games will be good for the game on Wednesday.
The Southern Columbia girls will now meet South Williamsport at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Milton High School. The game is a rematch of the District 4 Class A final from two weeks ago, won by South Williamsport in overtime. It is also a rematch of last year's state semifinal.
The Tigers are going for their third consecutive Class A state title.
In 2A boys, Lewisburg and Northwestern Lehigh will also play on Wednesday in the state semifinals. The game is set for a 6 p.m. start at North Schuylkill High School
Lewisburg is looking for its third straight trip to the state final against the Tigers, who are 25-1. Lewisburg (21-1-1) is in the state semifinals for the fourth year in a row.
The other two District 4 teams still alive in the state playoffs — Central Columbia's unbeaten girls' soccer team and its field hockey team — also had their games moved to Wednesday.
Central's field hockey team meets Boiling Springs at 5 p.m. at Tulpehocken High School, followed by the girls' soccer game against Wyomissing at 7 p.m.