LEWISBURG — The return of the PIAA Swimming and Diving Championships after a two-year hiatus, will be a $1.6 million boon to the local economy, said Andrew Miller, executive director, Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau, on Monday.
Two years ago, the competition was cut short when Gov. Tom Wolf shut down most of Pennsylvania during the first wave of COVID-19. Last year, the PIAA moved the meet to Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg for an abbreviated state meet.
The four-day state championship meets kicks off Wednesday at Bucknell's Kinney Natatorium, which hosted every state meet since 2005 before last year's shift to Cumberland Valley.
More than 5,000 people are expected to arrive in the Valley this week as spectators, Miller estimated. Swimmers, coaches and fans will begin to arrive on Tuesday for registration with 3A swimming events beginning Wednesday morning.
"Bucknell is pleased to once again be hosting the PIAA Swimming & Diving Championships after the pandemic prevented the University from hosting them last year, said Jermaine Truax, director of athletics and recreation at Bucknell. "We are glad to be showcasing Kinney Natatorium to the state's top swimmers and divers and their families during the event, which also provides an economic benefit to area businesses. We hope everyone enjoys their time on campus and wish all of the student-athletes good luck in the competition."
Bucknell is in year two of a new four-year contract with the PIAA. The university is on spring break this year, which allows the school to accommodate the increase in people on campus.
Meanwhile, Miller said the loss of revenue the past two years was "like a gut punch to businesses in the area, and that's why we're so excited about the return to Bucknell this year."
Miller noted that hotels and restaurants along Route 15 north and south, get business when the PIAA meet comes to town.
Monday afternoon, Lewisburg was being dressed up with decorations being put on meters up and down Market Street.
"We want to welcome people into Lewisburg. We want everyone coming here to have a special experience," Miller said.
"More than ever, having all that foot traffic downtown will be great," added Tea Jay Aikey, president and CEO, Central Pennsylvania Chamber of Commerce. "It's a boon to local restaurants, hotels, and shops. You think about the downturn we had the last two years, it will be a really good welcome for folks downtown. Vendors are going to be ready and pulling out the red carpet."
This week will be a good opportunity for local hotels to book rooms, she continued.
"I think the region as a whole will be excited and happy," Miller said. "It's something we all are looking forward to."
Mason Wu, of Susquehanna Japanese Cuisine restaurant, said on Monday that when the swimming meet is here there is a noticeable increase in foot traffic and business. The number of customers increases, especially on the weekend.
And the fact that students are back from spring break also helps with business, Wu said.
"It's good to be back," said Dave Smith, owner, Mancini's Wood Fired Italian Restaurant. "I expect there to be added business with the meet back in town. We do a lot of catering for sports teams. It's a tough business. A lot of restaurants had to do takeouts. We also deliver.
"We have to take every avenue to serve our customers. You never know which one, takeouts or catering, will be the best one. I imagine foot traffic will increase. We get a lot of people calling ahead," Smith said.