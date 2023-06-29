DANVILLE — Two Danville women and a group of supporters are leading the charge to bring community pickleball courts to the borough. The Danville Pickleball Group of 144 members hopes to bring safe, available and quality pickleball courts to the community.
Pickleball, which was invented in 1965 on Bainbridge Island, has taken off over the past several years. There are almost 8,500 locations currently on the USA Pickleball’s Places2Play map, according to Diane Sones, former athletic coach and physical education teacher.
Since beginning the project six months ago, Sones and Karen Tintsman, also a former teacher, said they finally feel like they are making progress after being offered land at Sunnybrook Park.
The group was thrilled by the plot at the backend of the park. “The land is like a secret sitting back here,” Sones said. “The sky is our limit, which gives us hope.”
The group plans to build eight pickleball courts, estimated to be 150 feet by 140 feet. Unlike some other locations, the courts at Sunnybrook will be true to the dimensions and standards of pickleball, according to Tintsman.
“People wants to put in pickleball/tennis courts,” Tintsman said. “But the nets are different.”
In deciding between concrete or asphalt as a base for the courts, Sones said she did not find any information that indication one was better than the other. They chose asphalt because to its cheaper price.
Once the asphalt base is in place, Sones said an acrylic base coat will be applied.
Current plans for the location include eight courts, a storage shed and a fence, Sones said. In the future, the group would like to add lights and cameras.
Bathrooms, concessions and pavilions at Sunnybrook will also available to pickleball players, Tintsman said.
“Having courts here at Sunnybrook would be great,” Sones said. “The kids can swim, and parents can play.”
As a sport that is easier on the body, pickleball is a great way to get in movement for all ages, according to Sones. “The court is small enough that you don’t need to move much to hit the ball,” she said. “Especially in doubles play.”
The courts will be open to all and Sones said she thinks people will come from far and wide to play. “Everyone is playing on makeshift courts right now,” she said. “But, from what we have heard, they would come here to play on true pickleball courts.”
Not only would the courts be available for experienced players, but Sones and Tintsman said they also hope to attract beginners and are happy to help them learn to play. The group plans to offer clinics at the new courts.
The challenge the Danville Pickleball Group currently faces is funding. Sones said they are exploring all avenues and have met with Montour County commissioners, a representative of a local bank and State Sen. Lynda Schlegel Culver.
The YMCA in State College recently spent $300,000 to put in five pickleball courts, according to Sones. The group in Danville is using that number as a ballpark estimate.
Sones said she is open to any input or suggestions on funding opportunities and is accepting donations towards to project. To offer either, Bonnie Burke, the Sunnybrook Park manager, can be reached at 570-713-8111.
Currently, the Danville Pickleball Group interacts on the Team Reach app. They can be found through the group code “Danville PB” to join in on a local match.
Typically, the group plays from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. and offers beginner sessions from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at the Danville Area Community Center. They also play at 7 p.m. Thursdays and 3 p.m. Sundays.
Those interested can use the app to connect with local players and find out when and where they will be playing.