LECK KILL — Red Hill Harvest is hosting Picnic in the Pasture 2022, an on-farm dinner and evening of celebrating local food at the source on Sept. 10.
The family-friendly event will take place from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at 5713 Schwaben Creek Road, Leck Kill. It is open to all.
Red Hill Harvest, an eighth-generation family farm, has been raising food in Pitman since the 1800s. Currently, three generations of the family work together to bring high-quality grass-fed beef and fresh produce directly to customers’ homes.
They’ve brought the farm to the community, and now, with Picnic in the Pasture, they want to bring the community to the farm, said Nolan Masser, farmer/owner at Red Hill Harvest.
“Our passion is making people's lives better with the healthy food we grow," said Masser. "What better way to connect than to enjoy a meal together and see how our food is grown.”
The meal will include gourmet burgers and fries made with Red Hill Harvest ground beef and fresh potatoes along with lemonade, iced tea and dessert. Attendees will also enjoy farm tours, wagon rides, visits with the farm animals, face painting, yard games, a campfire and more.
Tickets are available for purchase now and are limited. The cost is $20 for an adult; $10 for kids age 6-12; and kids under age five eat for free. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit redhillharvest.com/picnic-in-the-pasture.