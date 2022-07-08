NORTHUMBERLAND — Winners were announced for Thursday’s 31st Annual Pineknotter Days Car Show in Northumberland.
Proceeds benefit community and service projects. The trophies and dash plaques were sponsored by the Northumberland National Bank, Pineknotter brewing, and Tibbs Interiors.
Carman Welliver won first place in the Pre-1950 category with a 1934 Ford Coupe. Jeff Bickispach won second placr with a 1936 Ford Truck and Tom Fitzgerald won third with a 1941 Studebaker Champion.
In the Pre-1979 category, Kerry Yordy won first place with a 1966 Ford Mustang, Will Reid was second with a 1966 Chevy Corvette and Ron Mowery took third with a 1965 Pontiac GTO .
In the Post-1980 category, Patty Welliver won first place with a 2015 Corvette Stingray, Joe Hayter won second with a 2021 Ford Mustang GT 500 and Jairre Brown won third with a 2020 Dodge Challenger.