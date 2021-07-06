NORTHUMBERLAND — Helen Dorman set up her tie-dye stand at Pineknotter Days craft, flea and antique show Monday with high hopes.
The Northumberland resident has sold her wares at the annual event for many years but the COVID-19 pandemic caused its cancellation last year.
“I’m doing really good. People are very happy to be out,” Dorman said of the crowd that began showing up before the 8 a.m. opening to check out the more than 50 arts and craft and food vendors. “Some are still wearing masks.”
The seven-day event got under way Saturday with a soapbox race in the borough and continues today at 5 p.m. with the Pineknotter Store and concessions and entertainment by Re-Creation starting at 7 p.m.
Brenda Krieger began setting up her fabric boutique at 3 a.m. Monday. The Johnstown resident travels to several states attending craft fairs.
“Virginia was a bust,” she said of one of the poorly-attended shows she attended this year. The Northumberland celebration always draws an early crowd and Monday’s event didn’t disappoint, Krieger said.
“I hope it’s a good season,” she said.
Among the throng of people were Carolyn Shultz, of Sunbury, and her daughter, Teri Bower, of Lewisburg.
“It really couldn’t be a better day,” said Shultz, who briefly sat on a stool while Bower checked out Krieger’s merchandise.
“We’re just looking at anything and everything. It’s so good to be out and free,” said Bower.
Emily Daniels grew up in Northumberland and recently moved back to the area with her children, Connor 3, and 2-year-old twins Gabriella and Isabella.
“Pineknotter Days was a family tradition that I wanted my kids to experience,” said Daniels as she strolled the streets with her kids and father, Gary Christian, of Northumberland. “It’s nice to see people you grew up with.”
“It’s good to have corn,” said Christian, who like many enjoyed the food at the fair.
Others, like Bentlee Raker, 5, tried out their skills at the games.
Cheered on by his parents, Mistee and Jonathan Raker, of Dornsife, Bentlee popped all three balloons with a dart and took home a handful of gifts,
Eileen Fangmann has lived in Northumberland for 25 years and this year was the first time she attended the fair as a vendor.
At the start of the pandemic last year, Fangmann, a retired Shikellamy School District music teacher, began making nursery sheeet sets, bibs and blankets which has grown into a business, Baby Bird Nesting.
“I had two new grandbabies who were born just before the pandemic and I couldn’t hold them,” she said.
Her daughter, Sarah Everitt, of Northumberland, encouraged Fangmann, an avid sewer, to make the creations.
“We knew what she could do,” said Everitt, who helped out at the stand.