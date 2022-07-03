NORTHUMBERLAND — Despite the early morning showers, the 23rd annual Northumberland Soap Box Derby went off without a hitch prior to the 49th Annual Pineknotter Days.
Soap Box Derby organizer Northumberland Borough Officer Matthew Lauver said he was happy to see the 18 children sign up for the event and was thrilled to see them all having a blast.
“It’s a fun day for the kids,” he said.
The 2020 derby was canceled because of COVID-19, but returned last year and is now back in full swing, Lauver said.
The event, which features children ages 8-12, kicked off at 8 a.m. With the chance of showers all day, Lauver said the kids didn’t care and were prepared to race.
“This is fun because you get to see kids from your class and make new friends,” 12-year-old Payton Ulp said. “It’s also fun to race.”
Lauver, who has been helping to stage the race since 2008, said the department raises money for the event and charges $1, but if a child can’t afford it, the department pays the fee.
Danny Pigodich, 10, of Hershey, said he came up to visit family and participated in the event.
“This is a lot of fun,” he said.
Elana Willard, 8, of Northumberland, agreed.
“It’s fun to race,” she said.
Lauver said there are five age groups and this year the top prize in each group is $20 to the winner, while second place will receive $15 and third place gets $10.
The race goes for a block from Fifth and King to Fourth and King streets.