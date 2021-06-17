NORTHUMBERLAND — The 48th annual Pineknotter Days is back this year after having to cancel in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Jeff Kimball, co-chairman of the Pineknotter Days Association, said everyone is ready for the event to be back. Pineknotter Days, which started in 1973, takes place from July 3 to July 9 at King Street Park, Northumberland.
"It was a tough decision (last year), but it was the right one. We had to make it," said Kimball. "Everyone is looking forward to getting out and doing something, getting life back to normal."
This year, the PineMudder event is not happening due to the conditions of the park along the Susquehanna River. The craft show expanded to include antiques and flea market, he said.
"All the entertainment was booked last year," said Kimball. "We gave them all first chance to come back and they accepted."
Each night Monday through Friday, concessions from 20 vendors will be available from 5 to 10 p.m. Bingo will be played from 6 to 10 p.m.; the kids tent, sponsored by Anselmo Foundation, will be up from 5 to 9 p.m.; and the art show will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Little House on Third Street. Live remotes will also be held on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at the Gazebo.
The first event is the Soapbox Race at 8 a.m. July 3 on King and Fourth Street. The event is sponsored by the Northumberland Police Department.
A community church service will be held at 7 p.m. July 4 at the King Street Gazebo. The service is held by Amazing Grace Community Church and Sunbury Bible Church.
On July 5, the craft show with 50 vendors will feature antiques and a flea market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The day will also feature a balloon artist from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; a chicken BBQ at 11 a.m. by the Point Township Fire Company; an art show from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Little House on Third Street; and entertainment by Top Shelf from 7 to 10 p.m.
On July 6, the Pineknotter Good Citizenship Award will be presented at 7 p.m. and the Pineknotter of the Year Award will be presented at 9 p.m. Entertainment by Re-Creation will be held from 7 to 10 p.m.
On July 7, entertainment will be presented by Into The Spin from 7 to 10 p.m.
On July 8, the car show will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Registration will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Third and King Streets. Memory Lane will provide entertainment from 7 to 10 p.m.
On July 9, the entertainment will be held by Lucky Afternoon Band from 7 to 10 p.m.
Jan Bowman, the manager of Northumberland Borough, said she is looking forward to the event.
"I love the food, the crafts, the entertainment," she said. "People have missed it. It's something to do. Hopefully, the weather is good."