NORTHUMBERLAND — Pineknotter Park will be closed temporarily until stumps are removed and the ground is graded.
At Tuesday night's public meeting of Northumberland Borough Council, Street Department Manager Vernon Morgan told council members and the public that the park just off Barry King Bridge along Route 11 is closed to the public. Late last year, diseased trees were cut down and replaced, leaving dozens of stumps to be removed.
"It will be a process," said Morgan. "It's not used much during the winter. It's not a usable space during the winter."
The roads around the park are not plowed in the winter. There will be large equipment and vehicles coming in to do the work, said Morgan.
"When we're done, we'll open it back up," said Morgan. "As of right now, it's closed to pedestrians."
Morgan said he doesn't know when it will re-open.
Twenty trees were planted in Pineknotter Park and The Point in November. Dozens of trees were cut down in March and April due to disease and decay, which left the trees in danger of falling over if left unchecked. Crews from Hoffman Brothers Lumber, of Richfield, cut the trees down at no cost to the borough and took the wood, but left limbs for residents to use as firewood.
Borough Manager Jan Bowman previously said she applied for new trees through Bare Root Tree Grant Program with TreePennsylvania, also known as the Pennsylvania Urban and Community Forestry Council, a statewide, nonprofit organization dedicated to nurturing forests throughout Pennsylvania’s urban landscape.