NORTHUMBERLAND — Three-year-old Briggs Kniss, of Danville, loves anything that has wheels or that moves.
On Thursday, his father, Tyler Kniss and his grandfather, Kurt Kniss brought the boy to the Car Show at the 49th Annual Pineknotter Days. Nearly 70 vehicles lined up along King Street in Northumberland with hundreds of spectators viewing the chrome and wheels.
“Cars, tractors, you name it,” said Tyler about his son’s love. “If it has wheels, engines or it moves.”
Monica and Tyler Horan, of Northumberland, brought their 3-year-old son to see the vehicles, too.
Monica’s father passed away earlier this year and he enjoyed car shows. They thought it was a great way to honor him on his birthday, they said.
Will Reid, of Northumberland, brought a red 1966 Corvette. He purchased the vehicle five years ago.
“The mid-60s has always been my favorite,” said Reid. “This is the style I’ve liked since I was a kid.”
Reid said he likes talking to people and getting to know others who have the same type of interest.
Victor Rumberger, of Sunbury, brought a 1979 Volkswagen Bus that he has owned for seven years. He is the third owner: the first was from New Jersey and the second was from Blue Bell.
“I got three Beetles: a ‘69 Convertible and two ‘73 Super Beetles,” he said. “I needed a bus.”
A large stuffed Scooby-Doo is displayed prominently in the passenger seat. Rumberger said he sticks him there every time he brings the vehicle to a car show or a parade.
Michael McWilliams, the vice president of Pineknotter Days, said the Car Show brought out 69 registrants with cars, trucks, buses, motorcycles, a mini-bike and vintage bicycles.
“I like seeing all the cars, and people getting together,” he said. “It was a wonderful turnout. We’ve very happy.”
The funds raised by the car show and Pineknotters are donated to the town, including the library, fire companies and the borough itself. Awards are given out to vehicles in three categories: pre-1950, pre-1979 and post-1980.
Pineknotter Days continue today at 5 p.m. with the Pineknotter Store and concessions, Kids Tent sponsored by Anselmo Foundation and Art Show at Little House on Third Street. Entertainment will be provided by Lucky Afternoon Band from 7 to 10 p.m. The Junior Pineknotter of the Year award will be presented at 8 p.m.