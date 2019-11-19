Schwaben Creek Road in Upper Mahanoy Township will be closed today to allow a PennDOT maintenance crew in Northumberland County will replace a large drainage pipe.
The road will be closed, and traffic will be detoured using Greenbrier Road, Hooflander Road, Klingerstown Road, Ridge Road and Salem Road.
The work will begin at 8a.m. and is expected to take just one day.
