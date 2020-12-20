For the most part, Valley school districts have done a steady job combatting COVID-19, the result of months of planning — and everyone following strict protocols.
As schools wrap up the first part of the school year this week, about half are still mixing in-person instruction with remote options. A few districts have been fully remote for several weeks and will continue to do so even after classes resume in the New Year. Schools were able to successfully pull off fall sports after a slight delay.
Accomplishing those feats was no easy task.
Warrior Run Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack said his district was one of many in the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit that worked directly with Geisinger ahead of the school year to get ready.
"Schools were thought to be super spreaders, and we've had a lot of anxiety," he said. "But we've made it almost four months and we're just not seeing the transmissions come of our of schools. Our students have adapted really."
Allison Hess, Geisinger's vice president of Health Innovations, applauded schools for the continued effort, which has an impact beyond the school districts when students and teachers are outside of the building.
Months of work
What they adapted to was work and planning that began as soon as schools initially shut down in mid-March. Communication has continued between school leaders, CSIU, the state departments of Health and Education and hospitals in the area.
"This was months and weeks of work, work that began in March," Hess said. "Communication was key and it began almost immediately."
Every Valley school district has had COVID cases. Hack said because school officials preached vigilance — both in class and at home — they've been able to keep doors open for in-person instruction for the most part.
Hack said 85 percent of Warrior Run's students began the year learning in person, a number that has remained steady most of the school year. Warrior Run didn't see its first case until November, Hack said. But the community spread many expected never came.
Cases did slightly increase leading into Thanksgiving, so the district has adopted a rotating schedule where students attend in person and learn remotely on alternate days based on last names.
Like superintendents across the region, Hack said he looks at the state data every day, diving deeper than just total cases and hospitalizations. They also watch the trends released each Monday, which the state tracks to monitor substantial growth, which comes with the recommendation of going fully remote.
"We've been tracking county data, zip code, day. We look every day at noon," he said. "We have seen some spread, and there has been a tremendous amount of communication in schools and between schools. We've all been in contact with the Department of Health about what to do."
Change of plans
What to do has also changed as the state has altered mitigation plans.
What schools were looking at in June and July changed heading into the school year when Gov. Tom Wolf announced new mitigation efforts. It led to some additional work and some schools delayed the start of the school year.
"We haven't much of a heads up about changes," said Hack. "Allison and her team have helped us at each step. The health and safety plans put into place in the late summer were critical. They helped us through the science and what the practical applications were for schools.
"We don't have degrees in public health, but her team helped explain to parents and students why we were doing what we were planning."
Those plans have only worked, Hess said, because for the most part, people have followed the masking and social distance rules.
"One important piece to understand, even if students had positive cases, you didn't see entire classrooms get it," she said. "That is because kids were social distancing and wearing masks.
"The concern early was kids navigating the mask-wearing, discipline and compliance. Most schools are reporting kids are incredibly compliant."
Surprising success
Still, despite all the planning put into place, Hess and Hack said everyone is still a little surprised how well things have worked out at Valley schools.
"I think kids have been in school far longer than anyone expected," Hess said. "When we went into the fall, many people, including school administrators and the public, thought it would only be a short period of time before it was shut down. But with everyone following the mitigation efforts, it has been successful. The compliance and acceptance of mitigation from the students has allowed this to happen."
"It's really been a community effort," Hack said. "Our faculty and staff have had huge rules. Parents and students have been in constant communication with this. It's been a community effort."