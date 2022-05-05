SELINSGROVE — D&C Realty and Family Practice Center have postponed plans to seek a use variance from Monroe Township's zoning hearing board to build 45 senior housing units at the Susquehanna Valley Mall.
Township Zoning Officer Rick Bailey said he received an email Wednesday from Scott Shambach, survey chief at Meck-Tech Inc., informing him Albert Lagerman, a managing partner at D&C Realty and CEO of Family Practice Center, asked him to cancel the hearing scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday.
The housing project proposal "requires a lot of cooperation" from several entities and "unfortunately not all these efforts could be brought to fruition in a timely manner," Shambach said in the email.
Bailey said Shambach would not identify the entities involved.
Shambach referred questions to Lagerman, who is out of town and unavailable for comment.
In March, Lagerman presented plans to convert the 86,553-square-foot space once occupied by Bon-Ton into affordable, one- to two-bedroom apartments to be leased to seniors and a medical clinic.
Monday's scheduled township zoning hearing board meeting would have been the first step in the process since the use variance would be required to allow the commercially zoned space at the mall to be used as residential housing.
Margie Deppen, the mall's general manager, said she was not aware Wednesday afternoon the zoning hearing had been canceled.
"The signs advertising the hearing are still up in the mall," she said.