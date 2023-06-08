SELINSGROVE — Two senior housing facilities in the borough will undergo needed upgrades.
Leslie Osgood, the chief of rental housing at SEDA-Council of Governments, informed the Selinsgrove borough council the agency is applying for low-income housing tax credits to offset the cost of renovating the buildings on South High and South Market streets.
"They are in need of major rehabilitation, including new plumbing and HVAC," Osgood said of the buildings erected in 1998 and 2001.
The 25-unit, 1-bedroom facility on South High Street and 17-unit, 1-bedroom facility on South Market Street are available to low-income residents 62 years and older. Both are fully occupied and affordable housing in the area is severely lacking, according to Valley leaders.
As she informed the council of the plan to update the buildings, Osgood said SEDA-COG would like to be considered when the borough decides where to spend some of its Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds next year.
"We are contributing to the tax base" at a rate of about $30,000 a year, she said.
Councilman Erik Viker asked how much they would be asking for from the CDBG funds in 2024.
"Thirty-thousand would be a great start," said Osgood.
Snyder County Grants Manager Shannon Rudy said the project meets the criteria for CDBG funding, but county and neighboring municipal leaders would have to be involved in the discussion.