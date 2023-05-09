MILTON — Bucknell University and The Improved Milton Experience (TIME) have teamed up to present the inaugural exhibit at the Milton Municipal Museum.
The exhibit Planted In Place, which debuted on Earth Day at the former historic municipal building at 168 S. Front St., Milton, pairs reproductions of Sanborn Insurance maps of South Front Street with botanical illustrations and specimens of plants both native and introduced that grow along the riverbank and island adjacent to the building. The exhibit is open from 5 to 8 p.m. every first Friday of the month until August.
“It has been very well received,” said Shaunna Barnhart, the Place Studies Program director for Bucknell’s Center For Sustainability and the Environment. “People during and after the event commented on how much they enjoyed it. People like the combination of history and biology.”
The exhibit is a partnership between TIME and an interdisciplinary collaboration of students, faculty and staff from the Center and classes of history, biology and environmental studies. Funding for the project was provided by the university’s Office of Civic Engagement through a campus committee collaborative research grant and TIME.
Planted in Place walks visitors through Milton during the late 1800s and early 1900s by centering stories from reproductions of Sanborn insurance maps for downtown and changing plant communities on the Milton State Park island and riverbank. The exhibit shows a record of human intention as well as human action: the quest for growth and ideas of civic progress, what people want from the place as well as what they do there, said Barnhart.
George Venios, the executive director of TIME, said the building is owned by TIME. Built in 1880, the building has served many roles — from jail to fire hall — throughout Milton’s rich history and was restored to usable condition over the past two years by volunteers, Bucknell students, TIME employees and members of the community.
It is the first area to be open for the public at the historic building. The renovations were funded by a Degenstein Foundation grant, said Venios.
“It’s pretty neat,” Venios said. “I really connect to this type of thing. I’m looking forward to many more displays. Bucknell finds our community to be valuable in early American history.”
Barnhart said 150 people toured the exhibit in its opening weekend. Due to the success of the exhibit, more will be coming.
“It’s intended to be the first of other projects,” she said. “We have plans for future exhibits. There will be more moving forward.”