LEWISBURG — The Fairgrounds Road Park project is getting new playground equipment.
At Monday night's public meeting, the East Buffalo Township supervisors approved a $14,937 quote from Playworld in Lewisburg for playground equipment for children ages 5 to 12 at the 17-acre Fairground Road park. The township gathered three quotes, including one from Playground Equipment for $15,820 and Playground Boss for $19,617.
"Playworld's equipment is $30,000 roughly and they're giving it to us for half-price," said Supervisor Chair Char Gray.
The township originally gathered the quotes for the Spruce Hill Park in preparing for a grant. Rather than keeping the equipment in storage for when they move forward with the Spruce Hill Park project, the supervisors decided to use the playground equipment for the Fairground Road park, which is currently in progress.
"Fairground Road is basically ready to go," said Supervisor Katie Evans. "Spruce Hills is not."
"We'd have to store it for a couple of years," said Supervisor Jim Knight about Spruce Hills. "We don't even know if we're doing the project."
Board members last month approved YSM Landscape Architects to implement phase two of the Fairgrounds Road Park project master plan at a cost of $56,800 plus any construction services. YSM will plan and develop construction documents and bidding and construction phase services for trails and a playground.
The goal is to complete the second phase by the fall.
In other business, the supervisors approved the installation of a $34,100 fence by Buffalo Valley Fence Company along a property on Pheasant Ridge Road. The goal is to prevent illegal dumping on the property.