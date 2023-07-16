LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Area School District is getting a new playground at Kelly Elementary School and a greenhouse at the Lewisburg Area High School at a combined cost of nearly $800,000.
John Fairchild, director of administrative services, said the $487,261 playground and the $308,517 greenhouse are expected to be completed by the time school starts on Aug. 21. The playground equipment is being installed by STF Installations, of Mifflinburg, and the greenhouse is being constructed by general contractor Martin’s Construction, of Mifflinburg, and electrical contractor B.A. Meixel, of Jersey Shore.
"Our existing playground equipment is about 30 years old, and needs to be replaced," said Fairchild. "The equipment is being purchased from Playworld (PlayPower) in Lewisburg."
The district is using district capital funds in hand, supplemented by a donation from the Degenstein Foundation, for the playground. There are others who are discussing donations, but they are not finalized yet, he said.
"We are grateful for the support of our community for this project," said Fairchild.
Demolition of the old equipment and installation of the new equipment is underway. The equipment consists of general elementary playground equipment, including swings, slides, climbing apparatus and others. There is a special emphasis of new equipment designed for inclusivity and access for all students, said Fairchild.
The greenhouse is for the district's new science curriculum “Sustainability: Farm-to-Table," which will begin this fall. It is being funded by donations from the Green Dragon Foundation, said Fairchild.
Superintendent Cathy S. Moser thanked the Degenstein Foundation and Green Dragon Foundation for $70,000 toward the cost of the new playground equipment. The Pallet Company also provided wood for framing the playground, she said.
Moser said the "many summer projects are moving along." The school board is putting $2,018,521, including the playground costs, into Kelly Elementary School, Linntown Intermediate School and the Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School.
"Our paving projects are complete at Linntown, Kelly and middle school," said Moser. "The Linntown roof is complete. The Kelly floor has been repaired. The bathroom partition in three buildings have all been replaced. Hot water heaters and fire panel projects at Kelly should be completed before the end of the month in July. The painting project continues to move along."
What remains to be painted are the libraries, Kelly gymnasium and cafeteria and the district offices, she said.
"It's exciting to see all these things coming together as we speed through the days and weeks of our summer," said Moser.