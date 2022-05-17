SUNBURY — The summer of 2022 in Sunbury is starting to look like it did pre-pandemic, according to city officials.
That includes the return of the popular Oppenheimer Playground (OPG) which was closed in 2020 due to COVID-19 and lack of help in 2021.
Ron Pratt, director of the playground, said he attempted for several months last summer to get help for the playground and had the money to keep the park open for the summer, thanks to private donations.
“It’s disappointing for the kids and community, and we don’t even know the reason why we didn’t get the applicants. We were able to secure private funds and I put it out there to have people apply, but no applications came in.”
When the city began to advertise the $10 per hour positions, the applications just didn’t come, Councilman Jim Eister said.
Usually, the playground employs 13 people throughout the summer, City Clerk Jolinn Barner said.
But this year, Pratt and city officials said they got the employees and are excited about the opening.
“We keep getting applications,” Eister said. “We are excited to see such interest and are planning on opening June 1.”
Pratt said he is also happy for the community that the OPG will reopen.
“After two years we are thrilled to be offering another outlet for the community,” Pratt said “it’s been a lot of work as far as getting people there to work but I think we finally have a great staff and I think it’s going to be a great opportunity for everyone around to come and enjoy.”
Pratt said the playground will take a bit of time to get back to where it was in 2019.
“I want people to understand we are navigating a whole new playground,” he said. “This is after COVID-19, so as active as we were pre COVID-19, we won’t be as active but we are getting there.”
Hours of operation will be Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday hours will be noon to 5 p.m. and the playground will be closed on Sunday.