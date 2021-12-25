LEWISBURG — Playworld is donating a new playground at Hufnagle Park to honor the community’s first responders and the spirit of volunteerism.
The 8,500-square-foot Hufnagle Park Kidsburg Playground will showcase many of Playworld’s latest and most innovative play equipment and is expected to be completed in summer 2022. A dedication ceremony is planned for June 2022.
“Community is at the heart of everything we do at Playworld, and the new Hufnagle Park Kidsburg Playground will serve as a powerful, significant example of our commitment to the Lewisburg area, and our appreciation of its first responders,” said David Sheedy, vice president of global sales for Playworld. “With a focus on distinctive innovation that challenges and unites kids through unstructured, outdoor play, we expect Hufnagle Park to become a destination playground for the entire region, and a celebration of the heroes who live and work here.”
Playworld benefited from the efforts of first-responders who extinguished a fire on its Buffalo Road campus on May 4. Staff and volunteer firefighters from Lewisburg’s William Cameron Engine Company and many other volunteers from the surrounding region responded to the call. State police fire marshal Trooper Jim Nizinski estimated the fire caused $1 million in damages to the structure and an additional $3 million in damages to the contents and machinery. He also said an oven left on with nothing inside it caused the blaze.
Replacing equipment donated by the company in 2014, the new play space will feature latest innovations in swings, climbers, slides, and shade for people ages 2 and up as well as a yellow fire engine play structure in celebration of the William Cameron Engine Co.’s traditional engine color.
“With brand new and classic equipment that inspires visitors of all ages, the new Hufnagle Park Kidsburg Playground will clearly demonstrate what makes Playworld renowned for its innovation,” said Todd Brinker, senior vice president. “We cannot wait to share it with the well-deserving Lewisburg community.”
Hufnagle Park is named after Gordon Hufnagle, a 25-year Lewisburg Police Department veteran who was serving as the town’s safety director when he lost his life while attempting to save others, during the 1972 flood.
“On behalf of the entire Lewisburg community, we are very grateful for this generous donation. This is a shining example of how our communities support businesses and how the business community supports us,” said Steven Beattie, community development/grant manager for the Borough of Lewisburg. “Working hand in hand with Playworld on the design, coordination, and scheduling, this world class playground will complement the many other recreational improvements currently under construction in the park.”